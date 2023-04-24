Jonas Brothers and Lewis Capaldi set for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

The Jonas Brothers and Lewis Capaldi are among the first acts confirmed for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard.

The annual summer concert will return to Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 11, with the biggest names in pop music set to take to the stage.

On 'Capital Breakfast' on Monday morning (24.04.23), Roman Kemp, Chris Stark and Sian Welby announced that the US pop trio, 'Forget Me' singer, plus Anne-Marie, Sigala, RAYE, Tom Grennan, Jess Glynne, Joel Corry, Mimi Webb, and Zara Larsson are set to perform.

Another line-up announcement will take place on the show from 7am tomorrow (25.04.23).

Roman said: “Wow what a morning! We’re so excited to be bringing our Capital listeners another amazing line-up this year, filled with all of our favourite artists we play here at Capital. Make sure to listen to Capital Breakfast tomorrow as we announce even more artists joining the UK’s biggest summer party!”

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder and Executive President of Global, said: “We love to put on these huge-scale events for our Capital listeners – all your favourite artists playing all your favourite songs to properly kick off the summer party season. Capital will be broadcasting live across the weekend, with Soundcheck Saturday and the live with the UK’s biggest summer party on Sunday.”

James Rea, Director of Broadcasting and Content at Global, said: “Thanks to the brilliant team at Capital for putting together what will be another fantastic summer-starting show. It promises to be the most incredible day with 80,000 music fans filling the iconic Wembley Stadium. We’re all set for the UK’s biggest summer party and celebrating in the way that only Capital can!”

Daniel Mathieson, Head of Sponsorship, Barclaycard, added: “We are so excited to be back again at Capital’s Summertime Ball this year. It is one of the most sought-after music events in the summer calendar with an amazing line up of international music talent. Through our partnership with Global, Barclaycard customers can get exclusive discounts on pre-sale tickets, and onsite perks.”

Tickets go on general sale via?Global Player?at 9am tomorrow (25.04.23).