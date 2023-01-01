Lil Nas X and PinkPantheress have been in the studio together!

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker - who has previously duetted with Billy Ray Cyrus and Jack Harlow - and the 'Boys A Liar' singer are both viral stars of the TikTok generation, and they could be about to collaborate together.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “PinkPantheress and Lil Nas are both working on albums at the moment and they really clicked after being introduced.

“They have a lot in common and have been in the studio together.

“It is yet to be seen what they have come up with but they’ve certainly been inspiring each other.”

Nas X, 24, shot to fame when his country trap hit 'Old Town Road' went viral in early 2019 before climbing the charts.

Pantheress, 22, reached number two in the UK and Australia with the viral tune 'Boys A Liar', while the 2023 remix featuring rapper Ice Spice became her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking in the top five.

Meanwhile, Nas X previously admitted he turned down Beyonce to entertain his fans.

The 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' hitmaker - whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill- explained that he once received a party invitation from the 'Break My Soul' hitmaker but declined in favour of his concert.

He told E! News last year: "I've actually been invited to come to one of her' Renaissance' parties and that was super dope. think it was on the day of one of the shows and I was like, 'Do I completely leave my fans stranded and don't come to the show to see Beyoncé or not,' but you know I couldn't. Some time though for sure!"