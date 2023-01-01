Nelly and Ashanti reignite reunion rumours during night out

Nelly and Ashanti have sparked speculation that they've rekindled their relationship.

The R&B singers, who dated on and off in the 2000s, were photographed on Saturday night attending a boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas.

In photos and video footage posted on social media, the Body on Me collaborators were spotted holding hands while exiting the venue.

Fellow rapper Bow Wow weighed in on the reported romance after Instagram gossip site The Shade Room posted footage of the stars sitting together at the game.

"Yo mo! I know we not seeing eye to eye either really but from lil bro to big bro STOP PLAYING AND MARRY THIS WOMAN BRO!" he wrote in the comments. "You like 50. Sit yo old a*s down. This is your queen."

Nelly and Ashanti continued to fuel reunion speculation on Sunday when they gave a risque performance of Body on Me at TAO Beach Dayclub.

They previously performed their 2008 collaboration in December, prompting fans to call for a romantic reconciliation.

Later that month, Ashanti told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, "My reaction was, 'Wow.' It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that (us back together). What I will say is, we're in a better place. You know, 'cause before, it was like (fighting). But we're cool now. Yeah, we have some conversations, you know. So it's cool."

Neither Nelly nor Ashanti has publicly acknowledged the recent speculation.