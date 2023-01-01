NEWS Sam Ryder’s Space Man voted favourite ever UK Eurovision entry Newsdesk Share with :





Radio 2 today reveals that Space Man by Sam Ryder from 2022’s Eurovision Song Contest is Your Ultimate UK Eurovision Song following a listener vote to discover the nation’s favourite ever Eurovision UK entry.



Making Your Mind Up by Bucks Fizz (1981) is in second place, Ooh Aah…Just a Little Bit by Gina G (1996) is in third place, Love Shine a Light by Katrina and the Waves (1997) in fourth, and Save Your Kisses for Me by Brotherhood of Man (1976) rounded off the top five.



The full Top 40 countdown hosted by Steve Wright is available on BBC Sounds from Monday 24 April and broadcast on Radio 2 on Saturday 13 May, 1-3pm.



From Tuesday 21 March, listeners were asked to vote for up to five of their favourite songs of all the UK entrants that have competed in the Eurovision final since our first entry back in 1957 (with the exception of the cancelled 2020 contest and the 2023 entry). Voting closed on Tuesday 11 April, with the results compiled for this special show, Your Ultimate Eurovision Song.



Space Man represented the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin, Italy, after being internally selected through TaP Music and the BBC, the British broadcaster for the Eurovision Song Contest. It was co-written by Ryder alongside Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang in London. At the contest in Turin, Ryder finished in second place with 466 points, becoming the highest scoring UK Eurovision entrant, winning the jury vote with 283 points, and scoring the third highest jury votes by a contestant. He scored the best UK their best result since 1998 and its first top three result since 2002. Space Man peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart, becoming the highest-charting UK Eurovision entry since Gina G’s Ooh Aah… Just a Little Bit in 1996.



Sam Ryder says: “This is just bonkers! We went into that competition as fans and we thought it may be that we come absolutely dead last. But what we can achieve is holding ourselves with a certain grace and respect for being there in the first place, and gratitude first and foremost. When we were sat there on the night and those scores started coming in, we were looking at each other bursting out laughing because we didn’t have a clue that would happen. And now this result! I’m just so grateful. Thanks to all of the listeners who voted and everyone at Radio 2 who supported the song from day one - I really honestly appreciate it.”



Steve Wright says: "Sam Ryder's Space Man has really taken off with Radio 2 listeners! I can't wait to count down the rest of the chart and see who else has been blasting off into the hearts of Radio 2 listeners as we all look forward to this year’s Grand Final."



The Top 40, as voted by Radio 2 listeners:

1. Sam Ryder - Space Man (2022)

2. Bucks Fizz - Making Your Mind Up (1981)

3. Gina G - Ooh Aah... Just a Little Bit (1996)

4. Katrina and the Waves - Love Shine a Light (1997)

5. Brotherhood of Man - Save Your Kisses for Me (1976)

6. Sandie Shaw - Puppet on a String (1967)

7. Cliff Richard – Congratulations (1968)

8. The New Seekers - Beg, Steal or Borrow (1972)

9. Lulu - Boom Bang-a-Bang (1969)

10. Michael Ball - One Step Out of Time (1992)

11. Sonia - Better the Devil You Know (1993)

12. Bardo - One Step Further (1982)

13. Scooch - Flying the Flag (For You) (2007)

14. Mary Hopkin - Knock, Knock Who's There? (1970)

15. Imaani - Where Are You? (1998)

16. Olivia Newton-John - Long Live Love (1974)

17. Daz Sampson - Teenage Life (2006)

18. Cliff Richard - Power to All Our Friends (1973)

19. Lucie Jones - Never Give Up on You (2017)

20. Lynsey de Paul & Mike Moran - Rock Bottom (1977)

21. Love City Groove - Love City Groove (1995)

22. Blue - I Can (2011)

23. The Shadows - Let Me Be the One (1975)

24. Clodagh Rodgers - Jack in the Box (1971)

25. SuRie - Storm (2018)

26. Frances Ruffelle - Lonely Symphony (We Will Be Free) (1994)

27. The Allisons - Are You Sure? (1961)

28. Molly - Children of the Universe (2014)

29. Jade Ewen - It's My Time (2009)

30. Jessica Garlick - Come Back (2002)

31. Precious - Say It Again (1999)

32. James Newman - Embers (2021)

33. Sweet Dreams - I'm Never Giving Up (1983)

34. Co-Co - The Bad Old Days (1978)

35. Belle and the Devotions - Love Games (1984)

36. Scott Fitzgerald - Go (1988)

37. Samantha Janus - A Message to Your Heart (1991)

38. Jemini - Cry Baby (2003)

39. Electro Velvet - Still in Love with You (2015)

40. Bonnie Tyler - Believe in Me (2013)



All the pre-recorded specials are now available to hear on BBC Sounds as part of the Celebrating Eurovision season.



Your Ultimate UK Eurovision Song, hosted by Steve Wright, is available now on BBC Sounds and on Radio 2 on Saturday 13 May, 1-3pm.