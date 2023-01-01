Aitch skydives and raises more than £50k for Down's Syndrome Association

Aitch has raised more than £50,000 for the Down's Syndrome Association after braving a 15,000-foot skydive.



The 'Psycho rapper finally got to take to the skies for the dare-devil ride on World Down Syndrome Day, a cause close to him for the 23-year-old Mancunian, whose sister Gracie has the genetic disorder.



The music star's dad jumped out of a plane in tandem with his son and his manager also joined them, and Gracie was there to witness it all.



Last year, Aitch donated £10,000 to the non-profit from the budget of his music video for 'My G' featuring Ed Sheeran, and became a DSA Ambassador.



The 'Baby' hitmaker released the song about his younger sibling in August 2022.



He told Capital: "The song kind of speaks for itself.



"When we got the budget, I just thought there's no need to spend all that money and thankfully I was lucky enough to meet people from the Down's Syndrome Association who let us use their building, so we just decided to do it like that."



Ed featured on the touching track as the pop megastar is his sibling's favourite artist.



Aitch previously said: "I sent it to Ed and he loved it. I met Ed after I guested on 'Take Me Back To London', a song he remixed. He’s my sister’s favourite and she’s not heard the song yet. It’s going to be emotional."



'My G' is featured on Aitch's debut studio album 'Close To Home', an emotional ode to his hometown and roots.



He told his fans on social media: “This one means a lot.



“The past four years have been crazy thank you to everyone that’s been involved I can’t appreciate you enough, whether you been here from the start or not I got nothing but love.



“A lot of different emotions went into this I can’t wait to share it with u lot! Came this far without dropping an album and that’s all because of you, thank you for being patient with me […] let’s see how far this one takes us.”



To donate head to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aitchwdsd.