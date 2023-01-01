Bad Bunny apologises to Harry Styles after Coachella sign drama

Bad Bunny has displayed an apology to Harry Styles during his Coachella performance.

During his headlining set at Coachella’s second weekend on Friday, the Soy Peor singer displayed an apology on the screen behind him to the As It Was star - for having displayed a potentially insulting message about Harry onscreen the weekend prior.

On 14 April, Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) performed his hit El Apagón, while the video screen behind him displayed a Twitter post that read, “goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagaon.” Fans interpreted the message as shade on the British singer.

“Sorry Harry,” read a new message displayed behind Bunny’s Friday performance. “It was a mistake from my team. We love you.”

A representative for Bunny clarified to Rolling Stone that the Puerto Rican singer did not approve of the original tweet displayed during his first set. The visual content company that produced the images for Bunny’s set - Sturdy.co - also reportedly confirmed the claim, but insisted they did not intend to insult Harry with the display.