Sam Hunt to be father for second time

Sam Hunt is to be a father of two.

Following his show at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas on Friday, a concertgoer told Entertainment Tonight that the Make You Miss Me singer announced during the gig that he and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler are expecting their second child together.

Sam also shared that Hannah and their 10-month-old daughter, Lucy Lu, would be joining him for his show at the same venue on Saturday night.

A representative for the star has not yet commented on the happy news.

Sam and Hannah started dating in their twenties and tied the knot in 2017. And while Hannah filed for divorce in February 2022, the pair reconciled before the birth of Lucy in June 2022.

"I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu... I think being out here - and in the music business and being out on the road - has sort of hardened my heart," the 38-year-old told fans during a charity performance in Nashville shortly after he became a father for the first time. "My heart's definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It's amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago."