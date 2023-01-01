Jimmie Allen and pregnant wife Alexis Gale announce separation

Jimmie Allen and his pregnant wife Alexis Gale have announced plans to separate.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the Make Me Want To singer posted a statement in which he shared that he and his wife of two years had split.

In the message, Jimmie also revealed that Alexis is expecting their third child together.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," he wrote. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

Jimmie and Alexis got engaged in July 2019, welcomed daughter Naomi in March 2020, and tied the knot in May 2021. Their second daughter, Zara, was born in October that year.

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another," the 37-year-old continued. "In light (of) our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."

Alexis shared the same message via her Instagram account.