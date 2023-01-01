NEWS Zendaya 'so grateful' after making surprise appearance at Coachella Newsdesk Share with :





Zendaya wowed the crowd by making a surprise appearance at Coachella over the weekend.



During Labrinth's set at the second weekend of the music festival staged in Indio, California on Saturday night, The Greatest Showman actress joined him for a performance of I'm Tired - the song they co-wrote for the season two soundtrack of the TV series Euphoria.



Dressed in a pink corset top and skirt, Zendaya also stayed onstage and danced up a storm for the track All of Us.



A reworked version of the single featuring the star's vocals was included on the soundtrack of the first season of the hit HBO show.



Taking to her Instagram Stories after the gig, Zendaya noted that her heart was "so full".



"I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night," she wrote. "Thank you for my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again. And to the crowd tonight... wow. My heart is so full. I can't thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away. I'm so grateful."



Zendaya dropped her self-titled debut studio album in 2013 but has rarely performed live since then.



Yet, in May 2022, she indicated that she was contemplating getting back into the music business.



"I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I've received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks," the 26-year-old tweeted at the time.