Aitch completes 15,000ft Skydive for World Down's Syndrome Day

BRIT Award-winning rapper and DSA Ambassador Aitch completed a 15,000-foot skydive yesterday to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day and Down’s Syndrome Awareness Week. Originally scheduled to take place on 25th March, during Down’s Syndrome Awareness Week, Aitch’s original skydive was postponed due to bad weather. A real family affair, Aitch’s dad also jumped out of a plane in tandem with his son and his manager joined them both. In the lead-up to his Skydive, Aitch has raised over £50,000 for Down’s Syndrome Association.Aitch became a DSA Ambassador last year after supporting the charity with a generous donation from the budget of his music video for his track, ‘My G’ featuring Ed Sheeran. The song is dedicated to his younger sister Gracie, affectionately known as ‘G’, who has Down’s Syndrome and was filmed in DSA’s beautiful Normansfield Theatre at their Langdon Down Centre.Down’s Syndrome Awareness Week aims to raise awareness about what Down’s syndrome is, what it means to have Down’s syndrome, and how people who have Down’s syndrome play a vital role in our lives and communities.Photo: (Aitch and his little sister Gracie). Photo Credit: Down’s Syndrome Association