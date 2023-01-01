NEWS Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding set sights for return to Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





After being dethroned by Lewis Capaldi’s Wish You The Best last week, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding are a plotting a return to Number 1 with Miracle on Friday.



Their closest competition comes, once again, in the form of Chicago-born singer-songwriter David Kushner and his viral hit Daylight, which could rise one to a new peak this week (2).



After weeks of upward momentum, Switch Disco and Ella Henderson’s React charges up for a potential break into the Top 10 (8).



Social media star HStikkytokky and General G are in front to grab this week’s highest new entry with Twust (11).



Following not far behind are The Weeknd and Future with Double Fantasy, the first song lifted from The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO drama The Idol (12), and Nines’ possible return to the chart with Tony Soprano 2 (13).



