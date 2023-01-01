Graham Nash: David Crosby's death was like an earthquake

Graham Nash says his late bandmate David Crosby's death hit him "like an earthquake".

Although he had been expecting David to pass for the past decade, due to the sheer number of health issues he battled over the years, Graham, 81, went into shock when he found out that he'd died on January 18, aged 81, following a long illness.

He told Uncut magazine: "We've expected David to pass away for the past 10 years.

I mean, he had so much wrong with him. Holy Toledo, he had five or six stents in his veins. Obviously, he didn't take very good care of himself. But his death was still like an earthquake. The initial shock was just terrifying."

Luckily, he and Neil Young, 77, had made amends with their Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young bandmate before he died.

Graham said: "Fortunately, yes. We did. We were emailing and he called me and left a voicemail about how he feels that he needs to apologise for shooting his mouth off, particularly about Neil and I. We set up an appointment to FaceTime. Unfortunately, he never called. Then, a couple of days later, he was dead."

Graham is releasing his first solo album in seven years, 'Now', on May 19, his "most personal" collection of his career.

In a statement, the English-American musician said: "I believe that my new album 'Now' is the most personal one I have ever made.

"At this point in my life, that's something to say."

Graham is currently on the 'Sixty Years of Songs and Stories' US tour to mark the 60th anniversary of his first single with the Hollies.

The mammoth tour includes various mini residencies, including in New York and Chicago. Head to www.grahamnash.com for the full tour dates.