Usher dreams of Super Bowl headlining show

Usher wants to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 44-year-old singer previously made an appearance at the NFL showpiece game when he joined headliners Black Eyed Peas to sing 'OMG' in 2011 and he admitted he would be a "fool to say no" if the opportunity ever came around for him to take the prestigious gig.

Asked if he'd be interested in headlining the Super Bowl, he told 'Access Hollywood': “I’d be a fool to say no.

“If things line up the way we would all hope, one day that moment would happen. I’ve had the opportunity to graze the stage in support of ‘OMG’ and Will.i.am but that was one moment.”

The 'Yeah!' hitmaker admitted performing the concert has always been on his bucket list and he believes he has a back catalogue strong enough to take on the job.

He added: “I think I have a catalogue that obviously speaks for itself, so to be able to celebrate on that day, it’s obviously about football, but everybody really anticipates the performance.

"Seeing Michael Jackson perform and recently seeing Snoop [Dogg] and [Dr.] Dre … seeing so many incredible performances like Prince… it has always been kind of a bucket list.”

Rihanna headlined the NFL championship game earlier this year, while last year, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar shared bill-topping duties. In 2021, The Weeknd took on the gig, and the year before him, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were co-headliners.

Usher recently spoke of how much seeing K-Pop group BLACKPINK has inspired his own live shows.

He told GQ magazine: “I literally went to a BLACKPINK concert in Atlanta, and I was like, man! I’m goofy! I’m looking like, ‘Wow, this is amazing.’

“They were putting on a show. Wardrobe, great sequencing, with the lighting and everything working in sync – there’s no detail spared. I loved that."