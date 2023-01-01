Chloe Bailey praises supportive Beyonce

Chloe Bailey says Beyonce has always been supportive.

After Chloe, 24, was questioned about why her mentor Beyonce did not promote her debut solo album 'In Pieces', Chloe insisted the 41-year-old superstar has looked out for her in many ways.

Speaking on 'The Breakfast Club', she said: "I love Bey. And she’s supported my sis and I since we had our little locs on YouTube, so it’s all love over here. I love her."

DJ Envy also brought up the subject of Chloe potentially supporting Beyonce on her 'Renaissance' tour.

He said: “You’re on a sold-out tour — does that mean that you’re not gonna be a special guest, or that you are gonna be a special guest, on somebody else’s tour coming up?”

And, Chloe replied: "Well, I’m definitely gonna see the show, for sure. And it’s been exciting seeing what I’ve been doing for myself. Like, I’ve never headlined a solo tour, ever. Sis and I never got to do it for 'Ungodly Hour' because we were in the midst of a pandemic so I didn’t really know what to expect going into it."

Chloe previously revealed that Beyonce, who has served as a mentor to Chloe and her sister Halle, listened to her album before it was released and made notes.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "“I know she listened to the album. She gave me notes on it before I released it."