Roger Waters announces release date for The Lockdown Sessions

Roger Waters is set to release 'The Lockdown Sessions' on CD and vinyl in June.

The 79-year-old musician - who is is currently on tour in Europe, with 40 shows across 14 European countries - recorded the songs at his home in England during the COVID-19 lockdown and he's now planning to release the records on June 2.

'The Lockdown Sessions' features 'Comfortably Numb' as the final track on the record, and the Pink Floyd co-founder has explained the evolution of his work amid lockdown.

Roger - who released his debut solo album, 'The Pros and Cons of Hitch Hiking', in 1984 - said: "Our Us and Them Tour lasted three years ... At every gig we did an encore after the main show closed with 'Comfortably Numb' … the encore was always 'Mother' ... I can’t remember why I decided to start doing other songs?

"Anyway, at some point after the end of the tour … I started thinking, 'It could make an interesting album, all those encores' … 'The Encores'. 'Yeah, has a nice ring to it!' Then … I’m in England doing the Ginger Baker tribute gig one Tuesday night at the Hammersmith Odeon with Eric Clapton and … the following Saturday marching from The Australian Embassy to Parliament Square to make a speech in support of Julian Assange, when b***** me, COVID …Schlummmm! For me it was Friday March 13th, 2020. Lockdown!

"So much for the 'Encores' project. Unless … We’ve tacked 'Comfortably Numb' on the end of the collection, as an appropriate exclamation point in closing this circle of love."