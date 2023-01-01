NEWS Lewis Capaldi scores fifth Number 1 single with 'Wish You The Best' Newsdesk Share with :





Lewis Capaldi’s Wish You The Best debuts at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



Gifting Lewis his fifth overall UK Number 1 single, and third in less than a year, this latest emotional ballad - taken from the Scottish crooner’s forthcoming second album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent - joins Someone You Loved (2019), Before You Go (2019), Forget Me (2022) and Pointless (2023).



With five Number 1 singles to his name, Lewis now ranks amongst some of the biggest names in UK chart history, joining the ranks of David Bowie, Beyoncé, Cheryl, All Saints and the Bee Gees. Wish You The Best enjoys a boost thanks to the release of a special CD single, with 16.8k of its chart units this week made up of the format.



Due to the release of his acclaimed Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now, two former chart-toppers by Lewis also earn a place in this week’s chart; Forget Me (7) and Pointless (16).



Speaking exclusively Official Charts, Lewis Capaldi says: “Call me Booker T because I’m now a five time...UK Number 1-having artist.



“Thank you to all of those who bought the song, streamed the song, Wish You The Best. To all my enemies, I hope you perish in the flames, motherf***ers!”



Lewis’s Number 1 debut pushes last week’s chart topper, Miracle by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, into second position but the trance banger remains the most-streamed track in the country with 5.6 million plays.



US TikTok sensation David Kushner makes his Top 10 debut today with Daylight entering at Number 3. An emotional, haunting ballad, Kushner has made his name through the video sharing platform, entering the Top 40 for the first time last year with Miserable Man.



Post Malone secures his 15th Top 20 hit with new single Chemical, straight in at Number 11. It’s his highest-charting single since 2019 hit Hollywood’s Bleeding, which also peaked at 11.



Further down, ascendant rapper Ice Spice gains her first Official Top 40 entry with Princess Diana (22); originally released at the beginning of the year, the track makes a strong entrance this week thanks to a remix featuring none other than Nicki Minaj.



David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray move up three spots today with the Haddaway-sampling Baby Don’t Hurt Me (23) as Glass Animals’ mega-hit Heat Waves rockets back into the Top 40 (24) and K-pop sirens Fifty Fifty continue to make gains with blissful disco cut Cupid, up eight to a new peak (26).



US actor and singer Jack Black makes his Official Top 40 debut as a solo artist with Peaches (28) leaping 19 places. The short but sweet track features Black in character as the villainous Bowser and is taken from the soundtrack of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. As a member of rock band Tenacious D, Black has previously gained two UK Top 40 singles and two Top 10 albums.



Country superstar Morgan Wallen’s Billboard Chart-topping hit Last Night rises four (31), and Labrinth celebrates his first Top 40 entry in nearly five years as Never Felt So Alone jumps ten (33). Originally featured in Euphoria’s second season, Labrinth co-wrote the song with Billie Eilish, who contributes uncredited vocals.



And finally, thanks to tickets for her much-hyped UK tour finally going on sale, SZA’s SOS album track Snooze is up seven, breaking back into the Top 40 at Number 39 having previously peaked at Number 36.

