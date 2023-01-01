NEWS Metallica secure first Number 1 album in 15 years with '72 Seasons' Newsdesk Share with :





Metallica achieve their fourth UK Number 1 album, and first in 15 years, with 72 Seasons.



The California-formed heavy metal outfit, comprising James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, reach the summit with their eleventh studio album; outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined. Previously, the group enjoyed chart-topping success with their eponymous 1991 LP Metallica, 1996 release Load and 2008 record Death Magnetic.



72 Seasons also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, proving the most popular record on wax this week, and lands at Number 1 on the Official Record Store Chart as the week’s most-purchased LP in the UK’s independent record shops.



Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, Metallica say: “Number 1 in the UK? Spectacular! We’re grateful. Thank you, UK - we can’t wait to see you!”



Elsewhere, The Weeknd’s enduring greatest hits collection The Highlights lifts one (2). Earlier this month, the Official Charts Company confirmed The Highlights to be the Official biggest album of 2023 so far.



As The Eras Tour continues stateside, Taylor Swift sees five of her LPs make moves up the chart this week: 2022’s Midnights is up two (3), 2014 release 1989 ascends four (13), 2019 LP Lover (15) and 2020’s folklore (20) both lift five, and 2017 record reputation rises eight (29).



Houston-formed rock trio Waterparks claim a career-best with fifth studio album Intellectual Property, debuting at Number 10. The group, comprising Awsten Knight, Geoff Wigington and Otto Wood, previously saw Top 40 success in 2021 with their fourth studio record Greatest Hits (37). Intellectual Property also enters the Top 5 of the Official Vinyl Albums Chart (3) and Official Record Store Chart (2).



And finally, Tottenham-born rapper and singer Avelino secures his first-ever Top 40 album with long-awaited debut record God Save the Streets (12).

