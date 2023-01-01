Desiigner seeks mental health treatment after allegedly exposing himself on plane

Rapper Desiigner is checking himself into a mental health facility after allegedly exposing himself on a flight recently.



The Panda hitmaker, real name Sidney Selby III, reportedly exposed himself and was reprimanded by a flight attendant on an international journey from Asia to the U.S. last weekend.



According to TMZ, the hip-hop star was met by police officers when his plane landed in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday and questioned before eventually being released.



In a statement posted on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 25-year-old revealed that he was admitted to a hospital overseas and given medication before he got on the flight. He also announced that he will be scrapping all upcoming shows and work commitments to get help for his mental health following the incident.



"For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on. While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital, i was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home," he wrote.



"I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If your not feeling like yourself please get help."