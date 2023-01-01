Lana Del Rey is the final headliner for BST Hyde Park 2023

Lana Del Rey is the final headliner confirmed for American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 9.

The 'Video Games' hitmaker has joined the line-up for the London summer concert series' 10th anniversary.

Special guests will be confirmed soon.

American Express Cardmembers can take advantage of the first presale from 10am, Friday 21 April until 9am, Thursday 27 April. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 27 April.

The show gives UK fans of the US star another chance to catch the pop star live after her headline set on Glastonbury's Other Stage in June, which she recently admitted is "unfathomable".

She told BBC Radio 1: "I've been excited to tell people, so I wanted to tell people because, as we started to announce some festivals, it's unfathomable to me to headline the second stage of Glastonbury.

"They had asked me to play Glastonbury the last three years but we just weren't ready. I didn't want to say yes before we had a big band."

The 37-year-old star recently released her ninth studio album, 'Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd'.

Other artists headlining BST this year include, Pink with Gwen Stefani (June 24 and 25), Guns N' Roses (June 30), Take That (July 1), BLACKPINK (July 2), Billy Joel (July 7) and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (July 6 and 8).

The summertime event was launched by The Rolling Stones in 2013 when they recreated their 1969 gig.

Since then, the likes of Carole King, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Robbie Williams, Black Sabbath, Take That, Kylie Minogue, The Who, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, The Strokes, have headlined.

For more information and tickets, head to www.bst-hydepark.com.