Kim Petras on releasing Alone with Nicki Minaj: 'It still doesn't feel real'

Kim Petras admits her collaboration with Nicki Minaj still doesn't feel "real".

The 'Anaconda' rapper, 40, and the 'Malibu' singer, 30, have shared their hotly-anticipated duet 'Alone', which samples Alice DeeJay’s 1999 Eurodance classic ‘Better Off Alone’, and the pop star can't believe she's worked with her idol.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Kim said: “It doesn't feel real still. Her singing 'it's Barbie and it's Kim Petras,' I cried, I was on the floor … she just changed my life in so many ways with that verse and that verse rips, I love her and I'm so inspired by her always, it's crazy to me. I don't know how she does it, but she's just the greatest ever.”

Kim was wowed by how Nicki "effortlessly" switched into "full superstar" mode filming the music video.

She said: “We shot the music video together and she was like, 'Ugh, when I heard the song, I just loved it,' and that just made so happy … When the camera's on, it's crazy. She just goes into full superstar. Not that she's ever not a superstar, but she just turns it on so effortlessly and it's amazing to watch, and she was so nice to me and the dancers and everyone and was just really inspiring to see and to watch, and she was super encouraging and we just had a blast, so it was the best thing ever.”

Meanwhile, Kim is working with Paris Hilton on new music.

The pair have recorded songs for each other's albums and also have some special performances lined up.

Speaking on Magic Radio Breakfast recently, DJ Paris, 42 - who starred in Kim's 'Malibu' music video - spilled: "We did a song on her new album and then we are recording for my new album as well.

"Then we are planning some exciting things during Pride, some performances and I'm so proud of her. Seeing her at the Grammys was just amazing, I've been friends with her ever since her first single came out, being in her first music video and just to see how much she has grown. She is a pop icon."