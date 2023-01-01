Karol G dominates 2023 Latin American Music Awards

- ARTISTS
Karol G was the big winner at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday night.
The Colombian artist clinched eight awards in total, including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year (for $trip Love), Streaming Artist of the Year and Best Song - Pop for Provenza.
Karol, real name Carolina Giraldo Navarro, was absent from the event, however, her MAMII collaborator Becky G was on hand to accept the statuettes for Song of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for their girl power anthem.
"This is bigger than us. This is girl power. Thank you to the fans for supporting us," said Becky, real name Rebbeca Gomez, during her acceptance speech, reports Billboard. Becky took home four awards in total.
Elsewhere during the ceremony, Bad Bunny won Album of the Year and Best Album - Urban for Un Verano Sin Ti, among other prizes, and Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd was named Best Crossover Artist. He also won the Collaboration Crossover of the Year award for La Fama, his song with Rosalía.
Shakira was also a double winner, taking home prizes for Best Artist - Pop and Best Collaboration - Tropical for Monotonía with Ozuna.
The 2023 Latin American Music Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The main list of Latin AMAs winners are:
Artist of the Year: Karol G
Album of the Year: Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Song of the Year: MAMIII - Becky G & Karol G
Collaboration of the Year: MAMIII - Becky G & Karol G
Collaboration Crossover of the Year: La Fama - Rosalía & The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year: Bizarrap
Streaming Artist of the Year: Karol G
Tour of the Year: $trip Love Tour - Karol G
Best Crossover Artist: The Weeknd
Best Duo or Group - Pop: Jesse & Joy
Best Artist - Pop: Shakira
Best Album - Pop: Motomami - Rosalía
Best Song - Pop: Provenza - Karol G
Best Artist - Urban: Karol G
Best Album - Urban: Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Best Song - Urban: Tití Me Preguntó - Bad Bunny
Best Collaboration - Pop/Urban: MAMIII - Becky G & Karol G
Best Artist - Regional Mexican: Junior H
Best Album – Regional Mexican: Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2 – Junior H
Best Song - Regional Mexican: No Se Va (En Vivo) - Grupo Frontera
Best Collaboration - Regional Mexican: Ya Acabó - Marca MP & Becky G
Best Artist - Tropical: Romeo Santos
Best Album - Tropical: Fórmula, Vol. 3 - Romeo Santos
Best Song - Tropical: La Bachata - Manuel Turizo
Best Collaboration - Tropical: Monotonía - Shakira & Ozuna