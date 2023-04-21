NEWS Post Malone breaks record for most RIAA Diamond Certified Singles Newsdesk Share with :





Post Malone has broken the record for the “most RIAA diamond-certified singles from any artist.”



With three newly certified records (Circles, Better Now, I Fall Apart) – Post now has 8 RIAA diamond-certified records, breaking the record previously held by Bruno Mars (6). Post is also tied for “the highest platinum-certified single of all-time” with “Sunflower” (with Swae Lee) sitting at 17x platinum.



In celebration of this achievement, Post has unveiled The Diamond Collection, a compilation coming this Friday April 21, 2023. It boasts all his diamond-certified singles in addition to his latest release, “Chemical” - the first offering from his upcoming fifth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated albums of 2023.



Check out the full track listing for The Diamond Collection below.



The Diamond Collection Tracklisting



1. White Iverson

2. Congratulations (feat. Quavo)

3. I Fall Apart

4. Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)

5. Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

6. Better Now

7. Sunflower (with Swae Lee)

8. Circles

9. Chemical