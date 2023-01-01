NEWS Moonbin fans distraught over K-pop star's suspected suicide Newsdesk Share with :





Fans have reacted with anguish and disbelief over the shock death of K-pop star Moonbin at the age of 25.



The Astro boy band member was found unresponsive by his manager at his apartment in the Gangnam neighbourhood of Seoul on Wednesday night.



The star's death renews scrutiny on pressures of K-pop.



Moonbin was a singer, actor and model. His death came in the middle of a world tour of his duo with fellow Astro member Sanha.



Police said it appeared he had taken his own life but an autopsy would determine the exact cause of death.

Moonbin "unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky", his music label Fantiago said on Twitter.

Pictures online showed fans laying flowers and notes at street memorials in South Korea and elsewhere in the world, including in the US, Chile, Indonesia and the Philippines.



Moonbin, born on January 26, 1998, was a member of ASTRO, a six-member boy band that debuted in 2016 under Fantagio Entertainment. Moonbin was known for his exceptional dance skills, powerful vocals, and charming personality, making him a fan favorite among ASTRO's supporters.



Moonbin began his career as a child actor, appearing in several TV dramas and movies. He joined ASTRO as the lead dancer and vocalist, and the group quickly gained popularity, especially with their catchy songs and energetic performances. Moonbin also showcased his acting skills in several music videos and dramas, including "The Best Hit" and "Moorim School."



Fans of ASTRO have always appreciated Moonbin's hard work, dedication, and commitment to his craft. His absence would undoubtedly be felt by his fellow group members and fans alike. The loss of a celebrity, especially one who is so young and talented, can be a significant blow to their followers, who often view their idols as more than just entertainers, but as friends or even family members.



Moonbin's contribution to ASTRO and the K-pop industry will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to live on through his music, dance, and acting performances.