The full Black Deer Festival line-up is here...

Richard Hawley, Patty Griffin and more lead the final line-up additions for Black Deer Festival 2023.

Days after it was reported that actor Damian Lewis had joined the bill and will play Kent's Eridge Park on the same day his debut album 'Mission Creep' is released, on June 16, a handful of new names have been added to the already stacked line-up.

Joining the 'Band of Brothers' star, 52, is Mercury Prize-nominated artist Richard Hawley - who has collaborated with the late Lisa Marie Presley, plus Arctic Monkeys, Manic Street Preachers, Elbow, and Paul Weller over the years.

The legendary Patty Griffin is returning to the UK for the first time in four years and for the first time since the Grammy winner dropped her 2022 album 'TAPE'.

And Brandy Clark and Grace Petrie will also perform at the Americana festival, which takes place between June 16 and 18.

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones' side project Far From Saints will make their festival debut at Black Deer.

The 'Maybe Tomorrow' hitmaker and The Wind and The Wave's Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker will perform tracks from their self-titled debut album on June 16, the day of its release.

The Pretenders, Midlake, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Bear's Den, Midlake, Steve Earle were also recently added.

Other previously confirmed acts include Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Lucinda Williams, The Teskey Brothers, Calexico, Allison Russell, and the legendary Bonnie Raitt.

Head to blackdeerfestival.com/tickets for the full line-up and to grab remaining tickets.