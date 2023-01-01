The Chicks and James Bay set to support Bruce Springsteen at BST Hyde Park

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be supported by The Chicks and James Bay at American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

The Boss and his band will rock the London park on July 6 and July 8, with support from the country band and Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls on the Thursday, and The Chicks and 'Hold Back The River' hitmaker James on the Saturday.

The Chicks quipped on Twitter: "If we were gonna let anyone else be the Boss, it’s

@springsteen! London we’ll see you this July in Hyde Park!"

The 'Born in the U.S.A.' hitmaker, 73, and his band also play Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield Stadium on May 30, and Birmingham's Villa Park on June 16.

The shows will mark their first live concerts in the UK since the 2016 'River Tour'.

It was recently announced that Guns N' Roses will be joined by The Pretenders, The Darkness and Larkin Poe at BST on June 30.

Other artists performing at the 10th anniversary of the summer concert series include Pink with Gwen Stefani (June 24 and 25), Take That (July 1), BLACKPINK (July 2), and Billy Joel (July 7).

The summertime event was launched by The Rolling Stones in 2013 when they recreated their 1969 gig.

Since then, the likes of Carole King, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Robbie Williams, Black Sabbath, Take That, Kylie Minogue, The Who, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, The Strokes, have headlined.

For more information and tickets, head to www.bst-hydepark.com.