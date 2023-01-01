Rita Ora 'chased down' Fatboy Slim at festival to request permission to rework Praise You

Rita Ora has recalled how she "chased down" Fatboy Slim at a music festival to request permission to rework his hit track Praise You.

The British star dropped her new single Praising You this week, with the tune reimagining the musician's chart-topping 1999 anthem.

Reflecting on how the idea came together during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Rita described how she didn't hesitate to reach out to Fatboy Slim, real name Norman Cook, at the event.

"Honestly, I had to chase him down at 3:00 am at Glastonbury. I was there at his set. I was ready, waiting. Also a massive fan. But 3:00 am to talk business is not the right thing to do," she recounted. "It's a rave classic. This is a cultural, incredible moment, especially in the nineties. Fatboy Slim's Praise You was a moment."

Rita emphasised just how important it was for her to receive the DJ/record producer's "stamp of approval" and noted how she is excited to introduce the song to a "whole new generation".

And as for Fatboy Slim, he was thrilled to have an opportunity to collaborate with the Poison star.

"From a chance meeting late one night in the Naughty Corner at Glastonbury a friendship and collaboration grew that on paper may look unlikely. Yet here it is, and it has a life of its own!" he exclaimed in a press release.

Rita is set to drop her third studio album, You & I, on 14 July.