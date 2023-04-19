Bring Me The Horizon preview first song of 2023, Lost

Bring Me The Horizon will return with their new single, 'Lost', on May 4.



Oli Sykes and co shared a preview clip of the music video for their first song of 2023 on their social media channels on Wednesday (19.04.23) evening.



The frontman - who has previously battled a ketamine addiction and also battled depression - can be seen laying down with drool coming from his mouth and a pool of tablets across the floor.



He sings: “Someone tell me / Why am I this way? / Stupid m?dicine, not doin’ anything / What the hell is f****** wrong with me? / I guess there’s no remedy / I’m so terribly lost."



The 'Throne' rockers are once again working with studio wizard Zakk Cervini, who produced their 2020 collection 'Post Human: Survival Horror’.



The band have been recording new music on their tour bus.



The 'Happy Song' rockers installed a studio on their bus during their tour of the US at the end of 2022 and recorded a number of songs, which they teased they hope to start releasing "pretty soon".



Drummer Mat Nicholls told Impericon earlier this year: "New songs coming? Yeah. We’re actually working on them at the minute. We’ve got a studio on our bus. We did it in America – we wrote a bunch of stuff, actually, and recorded some stuff in America as well. So hopefully one pretty soon.



"As for the basics of a record, we’ve got some good stuff coming along. It took a while. These things are always hard, especially for us, because our band’s quite perfectionist, and we change our mind a lot as well. You’ll write something one day and think it’s wicked, and then you’ll go away and come back to it and you don’t think it’s as good as you thought it was originally.



"It’s coming, just trust us, trust the process. We’ve got some good stuff coming along, and hopefully this tour we’ve got some downtime where usually we just play FIFA, but instead we’re trying to write music. It’s coming along well, and we should have a song, at least, very soon.”



Last year, the band teamed up with Ed Sheeran on a heavy version of his hit single 'Bad Habits, as well as featuring on tracks with Machine Gun Kelly and Sigrid.