Noel Gallagher gets wistful on title tune from Council Skies

Noel Gallagher has shared the title track from his upcoming album 'Council Skies'.



The former Oasis guitarist and songwriter reflects on his youth daydreaming under the stars on a council estate in Manchester - where he grew up with his sibling and ex-bandmate Liam, 50, and their mum Peggy, who still lives in the same house - on the wistful tune, which boasts strings recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios.



Noel, 55, said: "All the dreams I had as a youth were underneath council skies."



The music video for the single sees Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds perform the song in his home city's New Century Hall - which has hosted concerts by music legends including Jimi Hendrix and The Rolling Stones.



A press release teases that "the music video also features a cameo from another Mancunian legend..."



However, fans will have to wait until 6pm BST, when the promo premieres on YouTube, to find out who that is.



'Council Skies' follows the release of the singles 'Pretty Boy' featuring Johnny Marr, 'Easy Now', and 'Dead To The World.



The latter of which, Noel said is "by some distance my favourite tune on the album."



He continued: "It has this film noir vibe. It's not like anything else I've ever done before.



"It's very melancholic, but I like that. I'm a Gemini - I'm as up as I am down, and the trick is to meet somewhere in the middle and turn that into music."



Noel joined forces with Rosie Danvers, a long-time High Flying Birds collaborator, to create the song, and he relished the experience of working with her.



The musician said: "Rosie gets what I do. Spending a weekend recording strings in Abbey Road ... that's one of the great privileges in a musician's life. It sounds majestic."



The full album is released on June 2.



The band are also set to perform at various outdoor venues and festivals in the UK in the coming months, starting at PennFest on July 21, and finishing in Sheffield on September 1.



The 'Stop The Clocks' singer and his band will then embark on a UK arena run, kicking off at London's OVO Arena Wembley on December 14.







Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds UK Summer Shows:



21 Jul Buckinghamshire, Pennfest (Headlining)



23 Jul Nottingham, Wollaton Park Splendour Festival (Headlining)



28 Jul London, Crystal Palace Bowl



30 Jul Brighton, On The Beach (Headlining)



04 Aug Bingley, Bingley Weekender (Headlining)



05 Aug Saffron Waldon, Essex Audley End



19 Aug Monmouthshire, Caldicot Castle



20 Aug Sedgefield, Co Durham Hardwick Festival



24 Aug Somerset, Taunton Vivary Park



26 Aug Manchester, Wythenshawe Park



27 Aug Dublin, Royal Hospital, Kilmainham



30 Aug Hull, Bonus Arena



01 Sep Sheffield, Rock N Roll Circus, Don Valley Bowl (Headlining)











Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 2023 UK Arena Tour Dates:



14 Dec London, OVO Arena Wembley



15 Dec Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham



17 Dec Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena



18 Dec Leeds, First Direct Arena



20 Dec Glasgow, OVO Hydro



21 Dec Liverpool, M+S Bank Arena