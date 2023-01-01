Kelly Clarkson reveals daughter is 'getting bullied' over her dyslexia

Kelly Clarkson has revealed that her daughter River Rose "is getting bullied" at school over her dyslexia.

During The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, Kelly became emotional while talking to guest Henry Winkler, who is dyslexic and has written dozens of children's books.

Kelly shared that eight-year-old River, who is in second grade, has been experiencing bullying at school because she is not able to read at the same pace as her classmates due to the learning disability.

"I was driving my daughter to school yesterday, and she's dyslexic, and you have told me that you're dyslexic as well," she told Henry. "I find that amazing, to tell my daughter that you've written like 40 books and you're dyslexic because she's getting bullied at school for not being able to read like all the other kids."

She added that River was "really empowered" by a school assembly in which she learned about famous people who have the learning disability, which mainly causes problems with reading, writing and spelling.

The Happy Days star responded by reassuring Kelly that River was "part of the tribe" and sharing a heartfelt message directly to the youngster.

"River!" Henry said into the camera. "How you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are."

Kelly became emotional and grabbed a tissue to dry her eyes before joking, "My make-up artist is going to kill me! That's so nice."

The singer shares River and seven-year-old son Remington with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.