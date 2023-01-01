Frank Ocean pulls out of second Coachella performance

Frank Ocean has withdrawn from his second headlining set at Coachella after suffering a leg injury.



The singer closed the first weekend of the California festival on Sunday despite suffering an injury during rehearsals. In a statement on Thursday, his representatives revealed he has two fractures and a sprain in his left leg and is unable to perform this coming Sunday.



"Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella," the statement reads. "Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity... On doctor's advice, (Ocean) is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg."



The announcement concluded with a quote from the Novacane hitmaker, who said, "It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn't what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I'll see you soon."



The 35-year-old received backlash on Sunday after he started his headlining set an hour late and had to cut it short due to the curfew. It later emerged that the delay was caused by a last-minute production change as he scrapped an elaborate performance involving an ice rink and skaters due to his injury.



Ocean's replacement has not been confirmed, however, a source told Variety that Blink-182 will take over the Sunday headlining slot. On the previous weekend, they performed in the Sahara Tent on Friday evening.



Bad Bunny and Blackpink will once again headline the festival on Friday and Saturday, respectively.