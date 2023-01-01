Jesy Nelson hits out at media coverage of 'ongoing feud' with Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has expressed her disappointment over media coverage relating to recent statements about Little Mix.

On Tuesday, the British singer took to her Instagram Stories to claim reporters at The Sun had taken her comments about not speaking to her former bandmates "in over two years" in an interview "out of context".

Appearing emotional, Jesy noted that she was saddened to see how editors had focused on her "ongoing feud" rather than her new single, Bad Thing.

"(I've woken up) to about twenty-f**king-five articles about me and the fact that I haven't spoken to Little Mix in two years, and the 'ongoing feud.' It's just f**king bulls**t. I just feel like women just get pitted against each other 24/7 in music, and I hate it. I think it's disgusting," she fired. "And it's just really frustrating that when you're actually going in there to talk about something that's really close to my heart and means something to me, it's then all taken out of context."

To conclude the clip, Jesy emphasised she wanted to go back to focusing on her new music and her decision to "raise awareness about domestic violence" with Bad Thing.

"It's such an important topic that I don't think is spoken about enough," the 31-year-old continued. "And that is what the interview was supposed to be about. But yeah, we got told, 'Sorry, that didn't get enough clicks, so we wanted to make it about the girls.'"

Jesy announced her departure from Little Mix in late 2020 as a result of prolonged issues with her mental health.

The other members - Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards - went on an indefinite hiatus last year.