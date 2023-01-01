Miranda Lambert excited to be 'free agent' after leaving record label

Miranda Lambert is excited to be a "free agent" after parting ways with her longtime record label last month.

The country music star announced she was leaving Sony Music Nashville after 20 years in mid-March, marking the first time she has been a free agent since she was 19 years old.

In an interview with ABC Audio, Miranda said she felt inspired exploring the different options out there for her, considering how much has changed in the industry in the past 20 years.

"I am, for the first time in 20 years, a free agent," Miranda shared. "I don't have a label and I feel pretty great about it... it feels very inspiring to get to go see what's out there and what options (there are). And, you know, it's definitely a very different landscape than the first time I signed my first record deal at 19 years old."

She added, "Everything has changed in the business and I'm excited to learn about it and hopefully be part of a new wave of whatever's going on, because it changes so quickly."

Miranda will still have a working relationship with Sony executives as they launched her imprint Vanner Records back in 2016.

The 39-year-old also revealed she is "writing a ton" of music and working on "a few cool collabs" while she waits to see what opportunities come her way.

"But I do have a home," she insisted, "and it's Nashville and this community. So I'm excited to see what comes to the table. And in the meantime, I'm just working on stuff and like getting inspired and seeing what's fuelling my creative vibes."