Yung Miami no longer dating Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Yung Miami is no longer dating Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The City Girls star, real name Caresha Brownlee, confirmed she was romantically involved with the music mogul back in June 2022.

But after an on-again, off-again relationship, Miami revealed during an interview for the April 2023 issue of The Cut published on Wednesday that she and Diddy had broken up.

“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man. We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it,” the 29-year-old explained. “We were f**king with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Miami recalled how Diddy encouraged her to start a podcast when they first met and was thrilled when he agreed to be a guest on Caresha Please.

She also explained why she and the superstar spoke candidly about their relationship from the start.

“I felt like, it is what it is. Eventually, people was gonna find out because he is who he is, I am who I am. We was just like, if we’re going to put it out there, we’re going to be the ones that talk. I don’t like anyone talking for me (sic),” the rapper added.

Diddy, 53, has not yet addressed the split.