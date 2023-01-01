Dan Reynolds' estranged wife Aja Volkman files for divorce

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds is officially being divorced by his estranged wife Aja Volkman.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Aja filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday, seven months after they announced their separation.

"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated," the frontman tweeted in September 2022. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."

Dan, 35, and Aja, 43, got married in March 2011. They welcomed their first daughter, Arrow, in August 2012 and later had twin daughters, Gia and Coco, in March 2017.

They announced their intention to divorce in April 2018 but reconciled several months later. Their fourth child, a son named Valentine, was born in October 2019 and they announced their second separation almost three years later.

Since the split, Dan has been in a relationship with the actress Minka Kelly. They were first linked in November and have since been spotted kissing and holding hands in public.