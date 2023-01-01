'It split my fanbase': Why Noel Gallagher knew he needed to move away from psychedelic sound

Noel Gallagher thought it would be a "good idea" to move away from the experimental sound of his last album after alienating a lot of fans.

The former Oasis rocker acknowledged his 2017 record 'Who Built the Moon?' had "split" his fanbase because it was "a bit far out" so he's hoping to win back his supporters with his upcoming LP 'Council Skies'.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I guess the last album I made, the last proper album, was quite electronic and psychedelic and a bit far out.

"I guess because it kind of split my fanbase. A lot of people loved it, a lot of people didn't like it.

"I thought it might be a good idea not to make another one like that for a while."

The 'Holy Mountain' hitmaker teased the songs on the record will be "quite reflective" because they were written amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added: "The thought process behind it is that I grew up in Manchester.

"It was very grey and industrial and the only colour in your life was the sky when the sky is blue.

"I would daydream. The song 'Council Skies' is about that.

"Then, when I wrote that, it suddenly dawned on me that a lot of the album is quite reflective.

"Overall, it's kind of a reflective story because all of the songs were written in lockdown in 2020 and it was quite a reflective time for everybody, because you were forced to stay at home thinking about what the f*** was going on in the world."

And Noel is confident the album will do well because he doesn't think he will have much competition in the charts.

He moaned: "There's nothing in the charts - it all sounds the same."