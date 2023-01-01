Megan Thee Stallion 'survived the unimaginable' after Tory Lanez shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out about being shot by Tory Lanez in July 2020.

Nearly two years after the Luv rapper (whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson) shot her at a party - and four months after he was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm for the incident - Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) wrote a statement to Elle published on Tuesday about moving forward.

“I don’t want to call myself a victim,” Megan began her statement. “As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable. Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”

The Thot S**t rapper characterised Peterson as her onetime friend, before he shot her in the foot as she left a party and allegedly launched a smear campaign against her after she agreed to press charges for the attack.

“For years, my attacker tried to leverage social media to take away my power. Imagine how it feels to be called a liar every day?” Megan wrote. “Especially from a person who was once part of your inner circle.”

She continued, “My purpose is for these words to serve as the final time that I’ll address anything regarding this case in the press. I understand the public intrigue, but for the sake of my mental health, I don’t plan to keep reliving the most traumatic experience of my life over and over again.

“I’m choosing to change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma.”