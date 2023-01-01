Aaron Carter’s ex-fiancée Melanie Martin disputes late rapper's autopsy results

Aaron Carter’s ex-fiancée Melanie Martin has disputed the late rapper’s autopsy results.



After the late rapper’s autopsy results were publicly revealed on Monday, Aaron’s ex-fiancée expressed her suspicion about the findings in a statement to TMZ.



The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled Aaron’s death as accidental, claiming he drowned in the bathtub after inhaling difluoroethane gas and taking alprazolam pills. Combining the gas - typically found in cans of compressed air - and the generic version of Xanax reportedly caused the rapper to become “incapacitated while in the bathtub” and slip below the surface.



“The results of the autopsy are not closure for me. It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?” Melanie questioned of the report. “I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.”



Aaron was found dead in his California home in November last year. His and Melanie’s son, Prince, turned one-year-old weeks afterward.