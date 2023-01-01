Justin Bieber praises 'unmatched' Frank Ocean after Coachella set

Justin Bieber has sent his support to Frank Ocean after his Coachella set.

In a Monday Instagram post, the Sorry singer revealed he watched the Thinkin Bout You artist’s Sunday Coachella performance, which garnered backlash from fans.

Despite some fans taking issue with Frank appearing one hour late and sitting down for most of the gig, Justin praised him in his caption of a photo he took from the show.

“I was blown away by Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance. His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail,” the singer wrote. “I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist.”

Justin continued, “He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank.”

Frank’s team confirmed to Billboard he had suffered an ankle injury before taking to the stage, which required a planned on-stage ice rink set to be scrapped. As a result, the skaters which had been hired for the gig walked around the stage in puffer jackets as impromptu backup dancers.