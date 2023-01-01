Roger Waters announces live broadcast of This Is Not A Drill

Roger Waters' 'This Is Not A Drill' show is set to be broadcast around the world.

The 79-year-old musician - who co-founded Pink Floyd - has announced plans to broadcast his show from the O2 Arena in Prague in over 1,500 cinemas across more than 50 countries around the world.

Tom Mackay - the president of premium content at Sony Music Entertainment, who have partnered with Roger for the event - said: "We are excited to give fans around the world the opportunity to experience such an iconic concert performance live on the big screen."

The musician will be joined on-stage on May 25 by the likes of Jonathan Wilson, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Gus Seyffert, Robert Walter, Joey Waronker, Shanay Johnson, Amanda Belair and Seamus Blake.

The concert will feature some of Pink Floyd's best-known songs, as well as tracks from Roger's solo work.

The cinema event will be directed by Sean Evans and will give fans a unique opportunity to enjoy Roger's acclaimed live show in full cinematic glory.

Tickets for the event will be made available on April 25, and full cinema listings and times will be announced on the same date.

Fans are being encouraged to visit www.ThisIsNotADrillFilm.com to sign-up for updates and to get further information about the event.

Meanwhile, Roger previously admitted that he loves performing in front of a crowd.

He told the Guardian newspaper: "Over the years, I’ve come to realise how lucky I am that people like what I’ve done and are happy when I walk into the room and start playing my songs.

"It never really dawned on me until, I think, 1999. Don Henley asked me to do a charity gig in Los Angeles. It’s about 6,000 people, and I walked up and felt this whoosh of what you could only describe as love from the audience."