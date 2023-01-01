Harry Styles among nominees for Ivor Novello awards

Harry Styles is among the top nominees for the Ivor Novello awards.

The 29-year-old singer - who shot to stardom as part of One Direction - and his co-writer Kid Harpoon have received three nominations in total for Harry's critically-acclaimed third studio album, 'Harry’s House'.

Harry has been nominated for the Best Song, Songwriter of the Year and Most Performed Work awards.

Elsewhere, Little Simz has been nominated for the Best Album gong alongside the Arctic Monkeys, who have been recognised for their seventh studio album, 'The Car'.

Other big-name nominees include Jack Antonoff and Florence Welch, who are among the contenders for the Best Song gong for 'King', while Ed Sheeran has received two nominations in the Most Performed Work category

Ed, 32, has been recognised for 'Bad Habits' and 'Shivers', both of which he co-wrote with Johnny McDaid, his long-time showbiz pal.

Meanwhile, Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' is among the nominees for the Most Performed Work accolade, too.

The hit track was actually released 38 years ago, but it witnessed a massive resurgence in 2022 after it featured in the hit Netflix show 'Stranger Things'.

The single topped the UK charts last year and it also became the singer's first top ten hit in the US.

The Rising Star award will be won by one of Cat Burns, Ines Dunn, tendai, venbee and Victoria Canal.

Elsewhere, Sting will become a Fellow of the Ivors Academy, the highest honour the Academy bestows.

The chart-topping singer previously admitted to being thrilled about receiving the accolade.

He said: "Of all the awards in the world of music, the Ivors are for me, the most prestigious.

"Songwriting is a skilled craft and the Ivors Academy are its guild. So, I am delighted and honoured to be offered this Fellowship of the Academy, joining and acknowledging this extraordinary group of fellow songwriters, and all of those who went before us."

All of the award winners will be announced at Grosvenor House in London on May 18.

Full list of nominees:

Best Album:

11 - written by Dean 'Inflo' Josiah Cover, Jamar McNaughton, Cleopatra Nikolic and Jack Peñate, performed by SAULT

No Thank You - written by Dean 'Inflo' Josiah Cover, Little Simz and Cleopatra Nikolic, performed by Little Simz

Skinty Fia - written by Grian Chatten, Thomas Coll, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan and Carlos O'Connell, performed by Fontaines DC

Some Nights I Dream Of Doors - written by Barney Lister and Obongjayar, performed by Obongjayar

The Car - written by Alex Turner, performed by Arctic Monkeys

Best Contemporary Song:

Cold Summer - written by Wesley Joseph and Leon Vynehall, performed by Wesley Joseph

Escapism - written by 070 Shake, Raye and Mike Sabath, performed by Raye and 070 Shake

Hide and Seek - written by Owen Cutts, P2J, PRGRSHN and Stormzy, performed by Stormzy

Leon The Professional - written by Knucks, Venna and Toshifumi Hinata, performed by Knucks

Payback - written by Knucks, Kojey Radical and Swindle, performed by Kojey Radical featuring Knucks

Best Original Film Score:

Avatar: The Way Of Water - composed by Simon Franglen

Death On The Nile - composed by Patrick Doyle

Don't Worry Darling - composed by John Powell

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris - composed by Rael Jones

The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain - composed by Arthur Sharpe

Best Original Video Game Score:

Gotham Knights - composed by The Flight

Horizon Forbidden West - composed by Joris de Man, Oleksa Lozowchuk and The Flight

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope - composed by Gareth Coker, Grant Kirkhope and Yoko Shimomura

Best Song Musically and Lyrically:

As It Was - written by Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles, performed by Harry Styles

Best Day Of My Life - written by Laurie Blundell and Tom Odell, performed by Tom Odell

Complex - written and performed by Katie Gregson-Macleod

King - written by Jack Antonoff and Florence Welch, performed by Florence + The Machine

Stronger - written by Dean "Inflo" Josiah Cover and Cleopatra Nikolic, performed by SAULT

PRS for Music Most Performed Work:

As It Was - written by Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles, performed by Harry Styles

Bad Habits - written by FRED, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, performed by Ed Sheeran

Heat Waves - written by Dave Bayley, performed by Glass Animals

Running Up That Hill - written and performed by Kate Bush

Shivers - written by Johnny McDaid, Kal Lavelle, Steve Mac and Ed Sheeran, performed by Ed Sheeran

Best Television Soundtrack:

Bad Sisters - composed by PJ Harvey and Tim Phillips

Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen - composed by David Schweitzer

The Midwich Cuckoos - composed by Hannah Peel

The Responder - composed by Matthew Herbert

The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe - composed by Harry Escott and Ben Pearson

Rising Star Award:

Cat Burns

Ines Dunn

tendai

venbee

Victoria Canal

Songwriter of the Year:

Central Cee and Young Chencs

Florence Welch (Florence + The Machine)

George Daniel and Matty Healy (The 1975)

Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers (Wet Leg)