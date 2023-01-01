Harry Styles among nominees for Ivor Novello awards

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- TICKET NEWS
- COMPETITION
Harry Styles is among the top nominees for the Ivor Novello awards.
The 29-year-old singer - who shot to stardom as part of One Direction - and his co-writer Kid Harpoon have received three nominations in total for Harry's critically-acclaimed third studio album, 'Harry’s House'.
Harry has been nominated for the Best Song, Songwriter of the Year and Most Performed Work awards.
Elsewhere, Little Simz has been nominated for the Best Album gong alongside the Arctic Monkeys, who have been recognised for their seventh studio album, 'The Car'.
Other big-name nominees include Jack Antonoff and Florence Welch, who are among the contenders for the Best Song gong for 'King', while Ed Sheeran has received two nominations in the Most Performed Work category
Ed, 32, has been recognised for 'Bad Habits' and 'Shivers', both of which he co-wrote with Johnny McDaid, his long-time showbiz pal.
Meanwhile, Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' is among the nominees for the Most Performed Work accolade, too.
The hit track was actually released 38 years ago, but it witnessed a massive resurgence in 2022 after it featured in the hit Netflix show 'Stranger Things'.
The single topped the UK charts last year and it also became the singer's first top ten hit in the US.
The Rising Star award will be won by one of Cat Burns, Ines Dunn, tendai, venbee and Victoria Canal.
Elsewhere, Sting will become a Fellow of the Ivors Academy, the highest honour the Academy bestows.
The chart-topping singer previously admitted to being thrilled about receiving the accolade.
He said: "Of all the awards in the world of music, the Ivors are for me, the most prestigious.
"Songwriting is a skilled craft and the Ivors Academy are its guild. So, I am delighted and honoured to be offered this Fellowship of the Academy, joining and acknowledging this extraordinary group of fellow songwriters, and all of those who went before us."
All of the award winners will be announced at Grosvenor House in London on May 18.
Full list of nominees:
Best Album:
11 - written by Dean 'Inflo' Josiah Cover, Jamar McNaughton, Cleopatra Nikolic and Jack Peñate, performed by SAULT
No Thank You - written by Dean 'Inflo' Josiah Cover, Little Simz and Cleopatra Nikolic, performed by Little Simz
Skinty Fia - written by Grian Chatten, Thomas Coll, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan and Carlos O'Connell, performed by Fontaines DC
Some Nights I Dream Of Doors - written by Barney Lister and Obongjayar, performed by Obongjayar
The Car - written by Alex Turner, performed by Arctic Monkeys
Best Contemporary Song:
Cold Summer - written by Wesley Joseph and Leon Vynehall, performed by Wesley Joseph
Escapism - written by 070 Shake, Raye and Mike Sabath, performed by Raye and 070 Shake
Hide and Seek - written by Owen Cutts, P2J, PRGRSHN and Stormzy, performed by Stormzy
Leon The Professional - written by Knucks, Venna and Toshifumi Hinata, performed by Knucks
Payback - written by Knucks, Kojey Radical and Swindle, performed by Kojey Radical featuring Knucks
Best Original Film Score:
Avatar: The Way Of Water - composed by Simon Franglen
Death On The Nile - composed by Patrick Doyle
Don't Worry Darling - composed by John Powell
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris - composed by Rael Jones
The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain - composed by Arthur Sharpe
Best Original Video Game Score:
Gotham Knights - composed by The Flight
Horizon Forbidden West - composed by Joris de Man, Oleksa Lozowchuk and The Flight
Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope - composed by Gareth Coker, Grant Kirkhope and Yoko Shimomura
Best Song Musically and Lyrically:
As It Was - written by Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles, performed by Harry Styles
Best Day Of My Life - written by Laurie Blundell and Tom Odell, performed by Tom Odell
Complex - written and performed by Katie Gregson-Macleod
King - written by Jack Antonoff and Florence Welch, performed by Florence + The Machine
Stronger - written by Dean "Inflo" Josiah Cover and Cleopatra Nikolic, performed by SAULT
PRS for Music Most Performed Work:
As It Was - written by Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles, performed by Harry Styles
Bad Habits - written by FRED, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, performed by Ed Sheeran
Heat Waves - written by Dave Bayley, performed by Glass Animals
Running Up That Hill - written and performed by Kate Bush
Shivers - written by Johnny McDaid, Kal Lavelle, Steve Mac and Ed Sheeran, performed by Ed Sheeran
Best Television Soundtrack:
Bad Sisters - composed by PJ Harvey and Tim Phillips
Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen - composed by David Schweitzer
The Midwich Cuckoos - composed by Hannah Peel
The Responder - composed by Matthew Herbert
The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe - composed by Harry Escott and Ben Pearson
Rising Star Award:
Cat Burns
Ines Dunn
tendai
venbee
Victoria Canal
Songwriter of the Year:
Central Cee and Young Chencs
Florence Welch (Florence + The Machine)
George Daniel and Matty Healy (The 1975)
Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon
Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers (Wet Leg)