Janet Jackson chokes up while discussing son during interview

Janet Jackson was moved to tears while talking about her son on Today on Monday.



The Grammy-winning singer shared during the interview that she is most proud of being her six-year-old son Eissa's "mama".



"(The title) that gives me the biggest gratification is Mama. That's it. Mama," Janet remarked.



Janet, 56, gushed that she loves "everything" about being Eissa's mother and became emotional when she said, "When you're tired. When you need a break. I love it all... I'm sorry I'm getting emotional because I'm thinking of one thing in particular, and I'll never forget it."



She added, "It was just so beautiful, and I just thought, that's my baby... that's the highest for me, being a mama".



The Together Again singer welcomed her son in January 2017 with her now ex-husband Wissam Al Mana. They divorced later that year after five years of marriage.



The singer-songwriter gave the interview to promote her Together Again Tour, which kicked off in Hollywood, Florida on 14 April and will end in Seattle, Washington on 21 June.



Janet performed around 40 songs on her opening night, including hits such as Rhythm Nation, All for You and The Best Things in Life Are Free.