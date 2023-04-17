Limp Bizkit to rock London's Gunnersbury Park with Pendulum and more

Limp Bizkit are set to play a huge outdoor show at London's Gunnersbury Park on August 13.

After headlining London's Wembley OVO Arena on Monday night (17.04.23), the nu-metal legends have announced they will be returning to the British capital this summer with a stacked line-up.

Electronic rockers Pendulum lead the supporting line-up, alongside rising acts KennyHoopla, Joey Valence and Brae, and Deijuvhs.

Joey and Brae declared: "This will be the greatest show of all time."

And Deijuvhs said: "[It's the] biggest show of my career and I get to play on same stage as the G.O.A.T.S Limp Bizkit. Gassed."

Tickets go on general sale 9am Friday (21.04.23) from www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Last month, the band began their rescheduled UK and European tour.

Last year, the band postponed the run due to frontman Fred Durst's "personal health concerns".

The 52-year-old rapper and his bandmates were forced to reschedule their shows planned for the summer after the frontman was advised by his physician to take an "immediate break from touring" after he ran some health checks.

In a social media statement, the 'Break Stuff' rockers said: “For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 UK and European tour. We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred and Limp Bizkit."

In a video message to fans, Fred explained that he needed to undergo further testing to find out exactly what was going on, while he vowed to make it up to fans.

The run, in support of their latest LP 'Still Sucks', was to include two nights at London's O2 Academy Brixton in September 2022.