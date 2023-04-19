Halestorm's Lzzy and Joe and more set for Heavy Music Awards 2023

The Heavy Music Awards 2023 will feature an intimate, "unplugged" performance from Lzzy and Joe of Halestorm.

London's OVO Arena Wembley will play host to the biggest ceremony yet celebrating heavy music on May 26, and the first wave of artists set to perform have been announced.

Halestorm are nominated for four prizes, including Best International Live Artist and Best Album.

Metalcore icons Underoath, Goth punks Creeper, alt-rockers Boston Manor, and Scottish rockers Vukovi, who have a record-breaking five nods this year, will perform a "one-off collaboration" with Scene Queen.

More acts will be confirmed in due course.

The awards will be hosted by Alex Baker, while Alyx Holcombe and Nels Hylton will be bringing all the action from the red carpet.

Voter pre-sale is now open, and general sale tickets will be available on Wednesday (19.04.23) at 10am via www.ovoarena.co.uk/events/detail/heavy-music-awards-2023.

The annual music ceremony was first launched in 2017 at London's House of Vans, with a capacity of just 850.

Last year's event took place at the slightly bigger O2 Forum Kentish Town, which holds 2,300, and now the HMAs are moving on up to the British capital's second-largest arena.

The likes of Slipknot, Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon and Enter Shikari have been championed by the HMAs.

John Drury, VP and General Manager of OVO Arena Wembley commented: "We couldn't be more delighted to be welcoming the Heavy Music Awards to their new home at the OVO Arena Wembley. Heavy Group have created a vital and fan-focused event that has gone from strength to strength in a short space of time and we're honoured to be part of their next chapter. As an arena, we welcome established bands and artists back to OVO Arena Wembley all the time, but we also host many first-time headliners every year. No doubt some of the emerging talent championed by the Heavy Music Awards will return to the OVO Arena OVO Arena Wembley for their own headline shows soon!"