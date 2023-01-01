Christine and the Queens and 070 Shake drop True Love

Christine and the Queens has shared his latest song with 070 Shake, 'True Love'.

The French singer-songwriter has given fans another taste of his upcoming LP 'Paranoia, Angels, True Love', which is set to follow on June 9.

Chris and rapper-and-singer 070 Shake - who is known for recently joining forces with RAYE on their mega-hit 'Escapism' - previously released the track 'Body' last year.

'True Love' is the second single from the album, following March's ‘To Be Honest’.

'Paranoia, Angels, True Love' is the follow-up to 2022's 'Redcar'.

The 34-year-old star worked with Madonna on the album, and he relished the experience of collaborating with the pop icon, who plays a mysterious character who appears throughout the record.

Chris told the BBC last month: "What is the most emblematic female voice we have in the pop landscape? She has such an imprint on everybody's subconscious.

"She did a very risky FaceTime when I explained the whole concept and I was like, 'Do you want to be an actress in this weird musical? To be exactly also the great actress you are?' Because she's multifaceted. She's not even enclosed in one person.

"And she said, 'Yes!' I think because she was enticed by the insanity of the whole thing. She was like, 'You're crazy. I'll do it!'

"I sent her lines that I wrote because she's embodying the character of Big Eye, a very ambivalent 'being of light'. We don't really know if it's AI, a true angel, or maybe my mum?

"Or if it's maybe me. She has this voice that encloses all of the others and she's piercing through in the record to just give the wisdom we need."

Madonna features on three tracks on the new album, and Chris insists he'd be happy to return the favour one day.

He shared: "She sent me the lines and she delivered in such a perfect way. So I had the emotions of a stage director having the best, best performer to direct, and she delivered in exactly the right way.

"I'm truly joyful that she trusted me enough to give me this impeccable piece of theatre. And also, any time she wants me to just do something for her, I'll be of service all my life."