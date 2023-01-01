Leigh-Anne Pinnock to release memoir

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has written her first autobiography.

The British singer announced via social media on Monday that her first-ever memoir, titled Believe, will be released on 26 October.

"Ever since we won The X Factor back in 2011, I feel like I've been in a whirlwind. I've had some life-changing moments that up until now, I've never really had the chance to process," she wrote in a statement.

"Maya Angelou once said, 'You can't really know where you are going until you know where you have been.' So with this in mind and before I embark on this new journey, I want to respect my past; my life, my heritage, family, identity and most importantly, embracing & believing in my own power."

Leigh-Anne, 31, also gave a shout-out to her "supremely talented" co-writer, author and journalist Natalie Morris, who "helped me find my voice".

According to publishers at the Headline Publishing Group, Believe will continue the conversation Leigh-Anne started in the 2021 documentary Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power, in which she exposed the racial inequality and prejudices that exist in the music industry.

"Honest and direct, she reveals the challenges and prejudices that stood in her path and how she overcame them by embracing her own power," the statement reads.

Little Mix went on hiatus last year. Leigh-Anne is currently working on solo music.