'I hope children can smile happy': BTS' Jungkook donates $750k to Seoul children's hospital

BTS star Jungkook has donated $750,000 to a Seoul children's hospital.



The 25-year-old K-Pop star gave the generous sum to the Seoul National University Children’s Hospital to help with the costs of medical expenses for youngsters from poor families.



He said in a statement: “I hope my donation can be a bit of a help to children in danger, and I hope children can smile happy."



The South Korean boy band often gives back and, in 2021, their Louis Vuitton suits from the 2021 Grammys, said to be worth between $30,000 and $50,000, were auctioned for a good cause.



The 'My Universe' group - also comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V - dressed head-to-toe in the luxury French fashion house's designer gear at the prestigious awards show in March that year.



And the suits, along with three rings worn by J-Hope, went under the hammer at the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction hosted by Julien’s Auctions.



The accessories were estimated to be worth between $2,000 and $4,000.



Established in 1989 by the Recording Academy, the goal of MusiCares is to offer services to members of the music community, including financial assistance for basic living expenses, medical expenses, and treatment for critical illnesses like HIV/AIDS and Parkinson's disease.



The major charity also included a rhinestone-embellished gown donated by country music legend Dolly Parton, who was named the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year.



The likes of Katy Perry Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Harry Styles, and Lionel Richie also donated items to help raise funds.



In 2020, BTS and their label HYBE (then known as Big Hit Entertainment) also donated a whopping $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement.