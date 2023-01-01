Scott Bradlee want Postmodern Jukebox to cover a Beatles song

Scott Bradlee wants Postmodern Jukebox to "cover a Beatles tune".

The 41-year-old pianist created the collective in 2011 with the musical time machine recreating some of the greatest 20th century musical genres and adding their unique style inspired by the past to the most popular songs around, covering a diverse range of artists that include Radiohead, The White Stripes, Rihanna and many more.

Scott and his musicians are yet to reimagine a track by The Fab Four and he is just waiting for "inspiration to strike" on the right song recorded by Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Ringo Starr, George Harrison and John Lennon.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: "We have yet to cover a Beatles tune, for instance... I like to wait for inspiration to strike.

"The fun part about this project is getting to work with so many creative and talented vocalists, and oftentimes they'll suggest a song that wasn't on my radar for Postmodern Jukebox. For instance, our cast member Effie Passero recently suggested we cover Kiss' 'I Was Made For Lovin' You' and it wound up becoming one of my favourite productions we're ever done."

The New York City pop-jazz sensation are currently on tour in the UK and Scott - who has curated the setlist but is not with the band for this trip to Britain - admits that he and the group always aim to give the British fans what they want.

When asked if Postmodern Jukebox change their setlist when on tour in the UK, he answered: "We've been known to break out our Andrews Sisters version of the Spice Girls' 'Wannabe'!"

Scott has lots of new ideas and plans for Postmodern Jukebox and insists the future is bright for the collective.

He said: "This marks our ninth year of touring - and even longer on the video side of things - and I'm still having a blast working on this project.

"Many of our fans have started their own annual traditions of getting their friends and family together to come see us whenever we're in town, and it makes us so happy to be able to bring people together, year after year, to celebrate the classic music genres that we love."

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox are currently touring the UK. Go to Postmodernjukebox.com/ for tickets and more information.