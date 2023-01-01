Jesy Nelson hasn't spoken to former Little Mix bandmates in more than two years

Jesy Nelson hasn't spoken to her former Little Mix bandmates since she quit the group more than two years ago.

The singer announced her departure from the British girl group in December 2020, revealing that her time with Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock had taken a toll on her mental health.

In an interview with The Sun to promote her new solo single Bad Thing, Jesy admitted she hasn't spoken to her former bandmates since her exit, but she wishes them well.

"We haven't talked since then. Never say never, but I honestly wish them the best on their solo journeys now, which is so exciting," she said. "I think that is what is so exciting about all of us. We are all musically different styles. I think we will all go in our own lane. I am rooting for all of them. I honestly do wish them all the success as they are all crazy talented."

The 31-year-old added that she will "always cherish the memories" of her time in the band, but she has "no regrets" about leaving to prioritise her mental wellbeing.

"Being in a girl band, you are a machine going all the time. You don't have a minute to breathe and take time out if you just need space. That was something I struggled with," she shared. "I was struggling with my body issues, I was constantly being trolled - and I really, really struggled with it.

"For me personally, by the end, I couldn't enjoy the good parts and it's a shame as I had the most amazing times in Little Mix, but I will say this always, your mental health is the most important thing and you only live once so sometimes you have to stop and look after yourself."

Little Mix formed on The X Factor U.K. in 2011. Last year, the remaining members went on a hiatus to pursue solo projects.