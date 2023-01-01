Ariana Grande addresses 'horrible' unreleased music leaks

Ariana Grande has joked fans have heard "every bad song" she's ever made after her unreleased music was leaked.

The 29-year-old singer has responded after a batch of unheard material leaked online last month, and she admitted it's "impossible to keep things" from her passionate fanbase.

In a new R.E.M. Beauty video, she said: "You guys have heard every bad song and b******* demo that I’ve ever made. Hilarious.

"It’s impossible to keep things from you. You gotta take some swings and misses.”

Later in the video - which saw her applying various makeup products as she answered questions from fans - the '7 Rings' hitmaker was asked if there were "any secrets soon to come".

She replied: “Hmm… no secrets. I’m all out of secrets. You’ve stolen all my unreleased music, it’s horrible [laughs].”

Elsewhere, she described her life as "beautiful and surreal" as she continues to grow "so much right now".

She added: "Life is beautiful and surreal and I’m learning so much, and I’m growing so much right now, and I’m working my a** off, and I’m enjoying and savoring every moment of it as much as I possibly can. So yeah, very grateful.”

Back in February, Ariana - who has not released an album since 2020's 'Positions' - made her return to music on The Weeknd's 'Die For You' remix as she teamed up with her friend and collaborator on the new version of his 2016 track from the album 'Starboy'.

The 'Dangerous Woman' singer previously reassured fans she is still very much a singer and reminded them of her vocal prowess on a rendition of 'Over the Rainbow' from 1939 classic 'The Wizard of Oz', as she's been busy working on the two-part movie adaptation of its Broadway musical prequel 'Wicked'.

After being asked by a TikTok user why she is no longer a singer, she replied: "Literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day."