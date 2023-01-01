Ella Henderson missed out on Cher friendship after failing to see tweet for 10 years

Ella Henderson missed out on a potential friendship with Cher after she only spotted the music legend had tweeted her more than 10 years later.



The 27-year-old singer was just 16 when she performed a rendition of Cher's song 'Believe' on 'The X Factor' in 2012, and the 'I Got You Babe' hitmaker direct messaged the then-wannabe star to invite her for a coffee in London.



But Ella has only just seen the tweet, and Cher has now unfollowed her, meaning a possible meet up looks unlikely.



She is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: "I did that song for the bootcamp section of the show and it went viral.



"After that she followed me on Twitter and messaged me saying, ‘Can we meet for coffee in London?’



"I’ve only just seen this message! I never saw it at the time.



"Now she’s unfollowed me. Ten years. I love you Cher. I’ve always loved her."



After Ella's 'Believe' rendition, Cher took to Twitter to praise a then-teenage Ella's ability, admitting the version of the track had left her emotional.



She tweeted at the time: "work Done ...Went on Utube 2 c young girl sing Believe! Tears came 2 my eyes! So Touching! a Great version of a Great Song. WE Can Share It ! (sic)"



Fortunately, Ella spotted that tweet at the time, and admitted it was "mind-blowing" to receive such a reaction.



She said at the time: "I’m still pinching myself! To have the actual Cher tweet that she’d seen my performance was mind-blowing.



"I’ve been smiling all day. It is quite frankly unbelievable! I can’t believe she cried."